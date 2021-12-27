Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition announce additional $45M PIPE investment
Dec. 27, 2021 10:08 AM ETRigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition (SNII -0.3%) announced $45M in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock related to their proposed business combination.
- The additional commitments are at a premium to the earlier announced PIPE, with a price per share of $10.25.
- The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners and from an existing PIPE investor.
- Rigetti plans to use the proceeds from the merger to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors and grow its commercial business.
- Earlier, Supernova entered into subscription agreements for a private placement of ~$103M of stock at $10/share for business combination in October 2021.
- With the additional commitments, the total amount of PIPE commitments is ~$148M.
- Post business combination closure, the combined company will be named Rigetti Computing.