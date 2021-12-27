Vuzix signs agreement with Verizon for delivering augmented reality
- Vuzix (VUZI +9.1%) entered into an agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to leverage the power of the latter's 5G and edge computing technologies for delivering a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
- The agreement will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences which will be powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge compute platform and Vuzix Shield smart glasses.
- 5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications.