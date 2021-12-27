Biotricity on the rise after announcing $12M debt financing

Dec. 27, 2021 10:41 AM ETBiotricity, Inc. (BTCY)SWKHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Biotricity (BTCY +7.3%) is trading higher after the company announced the completion of a $12M non-convertible debt financing provided by SWK Funding LLC (NASDAQ:SWKH).
  • Per the contractual terms, the health tech company will have an initial interest-only period of two years extendable to three years with a 40% principal balloon payment scheduled at the end of the five-year term of the loan.
  • In addition, Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) has issued the lender ~57.5K warrants convertible into one share of common stock each, with a seven-year term at an exercise price of $6.26.
  • Net proceeds of ~$10.2M are intended for a range of activities, including the repayment of existing less favorable debt obligations, the company said.
  • "Using debt rather than equity financing allows us to avoid shareholder dilution at this time," CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq remarked. Early this month, in a letter to shareholders, Al-Siddiq laid out the company’s roadmap for next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.