Biotricity on the rise after announcing $12M debt financing
Dec. 27, 2021 10:41 AM ETBiotricity, Inc. (BTCY)SWKHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biotricity (BTCY +7.3%) is trading higher after the company announced the completion of a $12M non-convertible debt financing provided by SWK Funding LLC (NASDAQ:SWKH).
- Per the contractual terms, the health tech company will have an initial interest-only period of two years extendable to three years with a 40% principal balloon payment scheduled at the end of the five-year term of the loan.
- In addition, Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) has issued the lender ~57.5K warrants convertible into one share of common stock each, with a seven-year term at an exercise price of $6.26.
- Net proceeds of ~$10.2M are intended for a range of activities, including the repayment of existing less favorable debt obligations, the company said.
- "Using debt rather than equity financing allows us to avoid shareholder dilution at this time," CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq remarked. Early this month, in a letter to shareholders, Al-Siddiq laid out the company’s roadmap for next year.