Cue Health spikes to reach a three-month high

Dec. 27, 2021 11:02 AM ETHLTHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of newly IPO’ed medical diagnostics company Cue Health (HLTH +12.5%) have added more than a tenth to reach the highest level since late September. About 1.1K company shares have changed hands in line with the 65-day average.
  • After making its trading debut in September, Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) has lost more than a quarter of its value. However, the shares have added more than 35% over the past five-day period, including an intra-day high recorded last Monday.
  • The COVID-19 test maker, based in San Diego, California, counts tech giant Google as one of its customers, and its Q3 2021 revenue beat Street forecasts.
  • However, all analysts covering the stock are not in agreement over its prospects as currently, Cue Health (HLTH) has one Neutral rating and three Bullish ratings on Wall Street, as shown below.
