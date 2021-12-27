Oil & Gas ETFs build steam as crude rises back above $75/bbl
Dec. 27, 2021
- Oil and gas ETFs ride a positive wave on Monday as crude oil rises 2.5% to $75.54/bbl. The energy sector is now one of the leading market segments of the day, +1.8%. See below a breakdown of the energy market into four separate subsets.
Large-Scale Energy ETFs
- The Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) are two leading broad-spectrum energy ETFs that are both +1.9% on the day.
- Bigger picture, XLE is +44.8% YTD and has $25.78B AUM, while VDE is +48.3% YTD with $5.44B AUM.
Oil Exploration & Production ETF
- The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) provides exposure to the energy market's exploration-and-production segment of the energy industry.
- XOP is currently +3.7% on today’s session as well as +63.1% YTD. XOP also has $3.72B AUM.
Oil Equipment & Services ETF
- The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) tracks oil services-related companies and is one of the leaders in the space with $2.53B AUM.
- From a performance stance, OIH is +1% on Monday and +21.4% YTD.
Oil-Futures ETFs
- Two ETFs that offer exposure to oil prices through futures contracts are the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO).
- USO finds itself +2.2% on Monday and +60.9% YTD. Whereas the 2x leveraged UCO is +4.3% today and +128.7% YTD.
Larger Picture
- For a longer-term point of view, see below how the above six funds have fared against each other over a one-year period.