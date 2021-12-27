Indiana GOP lawmaker plans to introduce marijuana legalization bill - Marijuana Moment
- Indiana State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (Rep.) says she plans on introducing legislation that would legalize marijuana for both medical and recreation use in the next legislative session, Marijuana Moment reports.
- The cannabis news site said the legislation would permit legalization for adults 21 and older, and set up a system for regulated sales in much the same way that its neighbor, Michigan, has done. Text of the bill is not yet available.
- Ziemke's proposed bill was first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal.
- Ziemke admitted to the newspaper that while she may face an uphill battle trying to persuade Republican leadership to take up her bill, she noted that Indiana's neighbors, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio already have some sort of marijuana legalization.
- She is also driven in part by her own experience with her two sons who are recovering from heroin addiction. One of them told her having marijuana regulated could avoid people getting the substance from the black market where it could be adulterated.
- Multi-state operators: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF +0.1%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +4.1%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -0.7%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -2.5%), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF +1.3%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF -2.7%), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF -0.7%).
- MSOs have not performed well this year. Many are hoping 2022 will be different with the potential passage of a federal legalization measure.