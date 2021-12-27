BofA, other large banks may see net interest income pick up in 2022: JPMorgan report

Bank of America Plaza

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.S. commercial banks, including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), are likely to see growing net interest income in 2022 as long-term yields rise, JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja writes in a note to clients.
  • Net interest income should also grow next year due to lower mortgage prepay speeds and expected moderate loan growth, Juneja adds.
  • While consumer prices stand at a near 40-year high, and U.S. Treasuries still trade near historical lows, "controlled inflation that is accompanied by rate hikes should be a net positive for banks as higher NII more than offsets expense pressure," the report says.
  • Specifically, the analyst highlights Bank of America (BAC) as an Overweight pick that "should benefit from the rise in long-term rates plus future rate hikes." See why Seeking Alpha Contributor The Value Pendulum thinks BAC will hit $60 per share next year.
  • On a technical basis, despite the 10s2s yield curve flattening since March, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (NASDAQ:TLT) has climbed more than 50% in the past year, with large U.S. bank stocks showing similar gains, as per the chart below.
  • See why Comerica thinks interest rates will rise in 2022.
