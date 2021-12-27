Co-Diagnostics at a three-month high extending post-merger gains

  • Co-Diagnostics (CODX +12.1%) shares are trading at the highest level since mid-September after the company announced a transaction under which Advanced Conceptions and Idaho Molecular will become two of its subsidiaries.
  • On Dec 21, the company has struck two separate agreements and plans of mergers with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Advanced Conceptions Acquisition and IDMO Acquisition, to make Advanced Conceptions and Idaho Molecular two of its own subsidiaries, respectively.
  • In addition, on Wednesday, Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) disclosed an update to the company’s Joint Development & License Agreement signed with Advanced Conceptions in February for an at-home/point-of-care testing device. Per the terms, Advanced Conceptions has subcontracted several of its obligations to Idaho Molecular.
  • A maker of PCR tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19, Co-Diagnostics (CODX) has traded higher in line with today’s gains of test makers.
