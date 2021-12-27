Exxon keeps Baytown refinery rates cut after last week's fire
Dec. 27, 2021 3:33 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.2%) says its Baytown refinery on the Houston Ship Channel continues to operate at reduced production rates following the December 23 fire at a reformer feed hydrotreater.
- Exxon has not yet determined the cause of the fire but says the unit remains shut down so it can safely enter the facility and assess for any impacts on future production.
- A filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the fire occurred at Baytown's Hydro Desulfurization Unit 1.
- Four workers were hospitalized due to the incident, and the company says two have been released.
- Exxon's free cash flow and earnings growth is heavily discounted, Seeking Alpha contributor The Asian Investor writes, seeing the stock as "a top recovery pick for 2022."