Why did DraftKings stock drop today? Sector downturn

stock market data

Nikada/iStock via Getty Images

  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares finish Monday down 4.21% as it and other casino operators lagged the overall market.
  • DKNG has fallen nearly 16% on a M/M basis and 45% Y/Y.
  • Shares of DKNG peers including Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.1%), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), MGM Resorts (MGM -1.2%), and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.6%) also finished in the red as various NHL, NFL, NBA, and college football bowl games were either postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 infections. All five have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months.

