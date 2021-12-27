ADDvantage Technologies reports Q4 results
Dec. 27, 2021 4:41 PM ETADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ADDvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $19.7M (+59.6% Y/Y)
- Shares +16%.
- Gross profit was $5.0 million, or 26% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $4.4 million, or 36% gross margin, for the same period last year.
- The increase in revenue was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in Wireless revenue related to 5G tower work, and an increase of $5.3 million in Telco revenue due to increased demand for refurbished telecommunications equipment sold by the Telco segment.