UFP Industries subsidiary buys Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M
Dec. 27, 2021 6:05 PM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) subsidiary, Deckorators has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M.
- The transaction includes $2M to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.
- Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing is Michigan-based manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing; company had trailing 12-month sales through November 2021 of ~$46M.
- “This transaction adds aluminum fencing to our current lineup of vinyl and wood fencing, and strengthens our commitment to bringing customers more choice and product innovation,” said Landon Tarvin, VP of Deckorators. “Ultra has a diverse product line, including railing, a loyal and diversified national customer base, and a reputation for quality and professionalism that leads the industry. We’re thrilled to have them as a complement to our existing Deckorators deck and railing business.”