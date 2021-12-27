COVID spike shuts Apple's NYC stores to shoppers
Dec. 27, 2021 6:05 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has closed its major New York City retail stores to indoor traffic because of surging COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg reports, although customers can pick up online orders at the stores.
- The move affects 16 stores across the city, including Upper West Side, West 14th Street, Staten Island and Bronx locations, but the move falls short of the complete shuttering of stores the company has done previously to slow the spread of the virus.
- Shoppers will not be allowed to enter the stores to browse or purchase anything onsite, and technical support from the Genius Bar is not available.
- Apple has temporarily shut several stores in recent weeks, including locations in California, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and D.C., as it tries to cope with the omicron variant.
- Apple shares closed today +2.3%, just missing an intraday record $182.13 reached earlier this month; the stock has gained roughly a third this year.
- Today's move added more than $60B to Apple's market cap, lifting it to $2.96T, just a hair shy of a historic $3T valuation.