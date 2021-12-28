European indices in green
Dec. 28, 2021 4:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London Closed.
- Germany +0.50%.
- France +0.31%.
- On virus front, while England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, the French government said it would tighten measures, though there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve.
- The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4%. Defensive stocks including healthcare and industrials led gains, with almost all sectors are trading in positive territory.
- Spain's coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.47%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%.
- In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin gave up a recent advance to slide below the $50,000 level.