European indices in green

Dec. 28, 2021 4:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • London Closed.
  • Germany +0.50%.
  • France +0.31%.
  • On virus front, while England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, the French government said it would tighten measures, though there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve.
  • The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4%. Defensive stocks including healthcare and industrials led gains, with almost all sectors are trading in positive territory.
  • Spain's coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.47%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%.
  • In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin gave up a recent advance to slide below the $50,000 level.
