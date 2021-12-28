SPAC Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition prices $75M IPO
Dec. 28, 2021 4:47 AM ETWelsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. - Units (WTMAU), WTMA, WTMARBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Lombard, IL-based Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (WTMAU) has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit.
- In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.125M units.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WTMAU” which begin trading effective Dec. 28, 2021. The company's common stock and rights will be listed separately under the ticker symbol “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.
- Each unit consists of one common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
- Offering to close on December 30, 2021.
- The Company plans to leverage management's experience to target businesses in the technology metals and energy transition critical materials (ETMs) sectors, or new sources of metals and materials for the purpose of developing decarbonization technologies and renewable energy.
- The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO Daniel Mamadou, the founder and CEO of technology metals specialist advisor Welsbach Holdings and founder and former Executive Director of Talaxis, the technology metals group within Noble Group; COO and Director Christopher Clower, the COO of Welsbach Holdings; and CFO John Stanfield, founder of boutique consulting and full-service public accounting firm Stanfield & Associates.
- Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.