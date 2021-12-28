South African court tells Shell to stop offshore seismic survey

Dec. 28, 2021 8:24 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Shell Holds Annual General Meeting In London

Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is ordered by a South African high court to temporarily stop seismic testing off the country's pristine Wild Coast, after local communities took legal action to block the project.
  • A different high court approved the extensive seismic survey earlier this month, but the latest ruling grants an interim interdict that halts work until a ruling can be made on whether further environmental authorization is required.
  • Environmentalists and other groups have protested against Shell's plans for seismic blasting, saying the activity would harm local marine life, especially migrating whales.
  • South Africa's energy minister has defended Shell's plans, citing a dozen seismic surveys conducted in the past five years.
  • Shell is "positioned to meet growing global demand for energy and has a management compensation structure aligned with the interests of shareholders," David Trainer writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.