South African court tells Shell to stop offshore seismic survey
Dec. 28, 2021
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is ordered by a South African high court to temporarily stop seismic testing off the country's pristine Wild Coast, after local communities took legal action to block the project.
- A different high court approved the extensive seismic survey earlier this month, but the latest ruling grants an interim interdict that halts work until a ruling can be made on whether further environmental authorization is required.
- Environmentalists and other groups have protested against Shell's plans for seismic blasting, saying the activity would harm local marine life, especially migrating whales.
- South Africa's energy minister has defended Shell's plans, citing a dozen seismic surveys conducted in the past five years.
