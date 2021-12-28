AGM Group delivers 1,335 units of bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding
Dec. 28, 2021 8:45 AM ETAGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH), METXBTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fintech firm AGM Group Holdings (AGMh) delivers 1,335 units of bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines to education platform Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX).
- Meanwhile, shares of METX rise 2% in pre-market trading.
- Recall towards the end of October, Meten (METX) teamed up with AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) to accelerate the development of METX's blockchain and crypto mining business.
- "Looking ahead, we will further enhance our supply capabilities as we accumulate more large-scale orders from the cryptocurrency mining sector," said AGMH Co-Chief Executive Officer Chenjun Li.
- Previously, (Nov. 2) Code Chain entered into a crypto mining agreement with AGMH.