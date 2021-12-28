Canadian Pacific announces multi-year contract extension with Canadian Tire
Dec. 28, 2021 9:12 AM ETCanadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CDNAF), CDNTF, CPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (OTCPK:CDNAF) enter a multi-year agreement to continue moving the retailer's goods in Canada.
- The agreement builds on the more than 90 years of shared successes the companies have had efficiently servicing CTC's dealer and corporate stores.
- Additionally, the pact establishes the ability for CTC to explore sourcing and optionality opportunities with CP's extensive network reach.
- "Our commitment to operate as a sustainable Canadian brand aligns to CP's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating efficiencies in the supply chain, and we look forward to collaborating on further initiatives to reduce carbon emissions in Canada," says Greg Hicks, Canadian Tire Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.