SunPower names Spotify veteran Sauvaget as new CMO
Dec. 28, 2021 9:17 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) appoints consumer marketing veteran June Sauvaget as its new Chief Marketing Officer.
- Sauvaget brings more than two decades of experience introducing and scaling global brands into international markets, including her time as global head of consumer and product marketing for Spotify.
- SunPower says Sauvaget will work to cement its position as an accessible solar and battery storage provider for homeowners of all backgrounds, including communities that have been historically marginalized.
- In an update of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions Business, SunPower says it is in advanced talks about a potential sale and hopes to finalize discussions as early as Q1 2022.
- SunPower said earlier this year that it was exploring strategic options for its CIS business.