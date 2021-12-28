SunPower names Spotify veteran Sauvaget as new CMO

Closeup of photovoltaic panels on a rooftop. Reflecting photovoltaic modules on a rooftop.

lupmotion/iStock via Getty Images

  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) appoints consumer marketing veteran June Sauvaget as its new Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Sauvaget brings more than two decades of experience introducing and scaling global brands into international markets, including her time as global head of consumer and product marketing for Spotify.
  • SunPower says Sauvaget will work to cement its position as an accessible solar and battery storage provider for homeowners of all backgrounds, including communities that have been historically marginalized.
  • In an update of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions Business, SunPower says it is in advanced talks about a potential sale and hopes to finalize discussions as early as Q1 2022.
  • SunPower said earlier this year that it was exploring strategic options for its CIS business.
