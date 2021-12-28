PharmaCyte completes stability study as part of process to get clinical hold lifted
Dec. 28, 2021 9:41 AM ETPharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB +1.9%) said it successfully completed a 36-month stability study of the cells from its Master Cell Bank (MCB), as part of its efforts to get a clinical hold lifted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- This stability study is one of the items that the FDA requires PharmaCyte to complete for its clinical trial product, CypCaps in an effort to lift the clinical hold which was placed last year in October.
- These cells will be encapsulated and then used to treat locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer.
- The company said that the cells used to produce the CypCaps have a shelf life of at least 36 months when stored in a vapor phase of liquid nitrogen.
- PharmaCyte’s CEO, Kenneth Waggoner said “Analysis of the cells from our MCB after 36 months showed that the cells passed all of the specified tests, including cell viability, identity testing, sterility, enzyme activity and cell potency as well as pH, label check and appearance of the cells."
- The company noted that the ongoing stability study was initiated prior to the submission of its Investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA and the data obtained from the study and other studies will form part of a complete IND submission of information that PharmaCyte will provide to the FDA to have the clinical hold lifted.