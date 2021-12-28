JinkoSolar jumps on Star board listing approval

Dec. 28, 2021 11:01 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Asian female engineer working with laptop at solar power station during sunset

sinology/Moment via Getty Images

  • JinkoSolar (JKS +5.3%) rallies off its lowest close in three months after the China Securities Regulatory Commission approved the company's listing on the Star board in Shanghai.
  • The company says it finalized the IPO registration process on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board and soon will enter the issuance process.
  • JinkoSolar says it plans to raise 6B yuan through the offering to fund solar battery projects and replenish capital.
  • Earlier this month, rival Canadian Solar said its majority-owned CSI Solar unit won clearance for a proposed IPO on the same market.
