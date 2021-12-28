Rushnet falls despite units achieving annual revenue targets

Dec. 28, 2021 11:07 AM ETRushNet, Inc. (RSHN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • RushNet (OTCPK:RSHN) said its units heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare achieved their annual forecasted targets.
  • Previously, heliosDX forecasted $6M in annual revenue, an increase of ~39% from 2020.
  • HeliosDX posted revenue of ~$2.64M in 2019 and $4.29M in 2020.
  • Grandeza had a revised increased revenue target of $1.6M, and exceeded its annual targeted forecast.
  • Rushnet previously noted a consolidated annual revenue forecast of $7.6M, and based on the financial performance of the subsidiaries has exceeded its annual forecast.
  • Rushnet added that it is looking forward to completing audits previously started in the summer of 2021.
  • RSHN is -16.67% to $0.0005
