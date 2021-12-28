Bilibili gets buy rating at Benchmark, sees nearly 100% upside
Dec. 28, 2021 11:21 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is "uniquely positioned" to be a leader in China's online video and entertainment sector, according to Benchmark, which is initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating.
- Analysts Fawne Jiang put a $86 price target on Bilibili (BILI) shares, implying nearly 100% upside from current levels. Bilibili (BILI) is slightly lower on Tuesday, trading at $44.46 and have fallen more than 53% year-to-date.
- Jiang believes the company is focused on "quality" user-generated content and given its community culture, it should continue to benefit from "high user stickiness."
- Highlighting Bilibili's (BILI) transformation into a full-spectrum platform with diversified content - such as lifestyle, gaming, education, beauty and more - Jiang believes this change "allows Bilibili (BILI) to appeal to a wider user base and build a more comprehensive online entertainment platform, which in turn should result in expanded [total addressable market] and monetization opportunities."
- The analyst noted Bilibili (BILI) was able to grow its monthly active users 35% year-over-year to 267 million in the third-quarter of 2021 and is likely to keep them growing at a healthy clip, while keeping them engaged, especially as it grows its active content creators, which now stand at 2.7 million. "We view continued content enrichment, including expanding content categories, content format, and consumption scenarios - iOT -, as a key driver for Bilibili's (BILI) user and traffic growth."
- Last month, Bilibili (BILI) priced the previously announced $1.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.