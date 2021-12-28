Airline stocks bounce after CDC cuts COVID isolation time
Dec. 28, 2021 12:25 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), UAL, AAL, JETSBKNG, LUV, JBLU, SAVE, CCL, RCL, NCLHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Airline stocks rebound after the Centers for Disease Control cut in half the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to five days and as worries recede about a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.
- The new CDC guidance replaces previous guidance for people who have tested positive for the virus to isolate for 10 days, which contributed to the weekend surge in flight cancellations.
- Delta Airlines (DAL +1.6%) says the new guidance will allow for more flexibility in scheduling crews and employees to support holiday travel.
- UAL +2%, AAL +1.8%, LUV +1.7%, JBLU +1.5%, SAVE +1%, JETS +0.8%.
- Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should not expect to see a vaccine requirement for domestic air travel unless "things change dramatically."
- The omicron variant is not "the same disease we were seeing a year ago," Oxford immunologist John Bell says, reinforcing reports about the strain's milder nature.
- Booking Holdings (BKNG -0.3%) CEO Glenn Fogel told CNBC that he expects the travel recovery will continue in 2022, even with the variant.
- Carnival (CCL +1.1%) says most of of its ships' itineraries have not changed despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, but a few destination ports are reviewing their protocols and processes.
- Also: RCL +0.3%, NCLH flat.
- Another 1,200 U.S. flights were cancelled yesterday after more than 2,800 domestic flights were cut over Christmas weekend.