CDC keeping tabs on COVID-19 outbreaks on 86 cruise ships
Dec. 28, 2021 3:24 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), DIS, RCL, CCLBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor47 Comments
- The CDC is either investigating or observing 86 cruise ships after outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported on board.
- The cruise lines impacted include Carnival Corp. (CCL -0.1%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -1.0%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -0.3%), and Disney Cruise Line (DIS +1.6%).
- Most of the ships have yellow status, meaning they have met the threshold for a CDC investigation. None are at the highest color, red, which would warrant additional public health measures.
- Several ships have orange status, which is below the threshold for an investigation. These ships are occupied by crew only.
- Last week, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald called cruising one of the safest forms of travel amidst the Omicron variant.