CDC keeping tabs on COVID-19 outbreaks on 86 cruise ships

Allure of the seas cruise ship, Royal Caribbean

Wayleebird/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The CDC is either investigating or observing 86 cruise ships after outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported on board.
  • The cruise lines impacted include Carnival Corp. (CCL -0.1%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -1.0%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -0.3%), and Disney Cruise Line (DIS +1.6%).
  • Most of the ships have yellow status, meaning they have met the threshold for a CDC investigation. None are at the highest color, red, which would warrant additional public health measures.
  • Several ships have orange status, which is below the threshold for an investigation. These ships are occupied by crew only.
  • Last week, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald called cruising one of the safest forms of travel amidst the Omicron variant.
