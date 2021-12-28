Martin Resource Management announces transaction with Senterfitt
Dec. 28, 2021 4:08 PM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Martin Resource Management (MRMC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Martin Resource exercised its call right options with Senterfitt for acquiring a 49% voting interest in MMGP which is the sole owner of Martin Midstream, the general partner of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP).
- On closure, MRMC indirectly holds 100% of the membership interests in Holdings and the General Partner.
- Transaction was effective Dec. 22, 2021.
- MRMC, through various wholly-owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest unit holders of MMLP owning ~6.1M common limited partnership units of MMLP.