Martin Resource Management announces transaction with Senterfitt

  • Martin Resource Management (MRMC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Martin Resource exercised its call right options with Senterfitt for acquiring a 49% voting interest in MMGP which is the sole owner of Martin Midstream, the general partner of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP).
  • On closure, MRMC indirectly holds 100% of the membership interests in Holdings and the General Partner.
  • Transaction was effective Dec. 22, 2021.
  • MRMC, through various wholly-owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest unit holders of MMLP owning ~6.1M common limited partnership units of MMLP.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.