Sterling acquires Kimes & Stone for $7.6M in cash
Dec. 28, 2021 4:13 PM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) has acquired Kimes & Stone in an all-cash deal.
- The business was acquired for $7.6M that equates to a purchase price multiple of 3 to 4 times EBITDA.
- Kimes & Stone offers soil stabilization services for site development on e-commerce projects, such as large fulfillment and distribution centers and data centers, as well as soil stabilization for roadways and manufacturing plant construction.
- The transaction covers a fleet of soil stabilization equipment and working capital and adds to Sterling's geographic footprint throughout the Southeast region.
- Sterling’s CEO Joe Cutillo commented, "The addition of Kimes allows us to further broaden our e-infrastructure service offering to our key blue-chip customers throughout the southeast. Since our purchase of Plateau a little more than two years ago, we have seen a significant increase in demand for the superior performance of soil cement stabilization as opposed to the stone stabilization method. Kimes’ strong culture, equipment fleet, and solid competencies in soil cement stabilization will allow us to rapidly expand these capabilities into our existing and future geographic footprint."