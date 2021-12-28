RBB Bancorp to acquire Gateway Bank for ~$22.9M in cash

Dec. 28, 2021 4:15 PM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB), GWBKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is acquiring Gateway Bank (OTCPK:GWBK) for ~$22.9M in cash.
  • Oakland, Calif.-based Gateway had total assets of $172.4M, total gross loans of $123.1M, total deposits of $147.5M and total tangible equity of $15.5M as of September 30, 2021.
  • RBB President and CEO Alan Thian said, "Expansion into the Bay Area, with one of the largest Asian-American communities in the United States, has long been a goal of ours. We are excited to enter this market and bring our relationship-based banking model to the Bay Area.”
  • RBB expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share in 2022 in the mid-single digit range.
  • RBB also expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of ~1.8% upon closing of the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
