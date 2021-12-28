Gain Therapeutics announces inducement grants to COO
Dec. 28, 2021 4:15 PM ETGain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) announced the grant of an option to purchase 200K shares and 200K restricted stock units to COO Matthias Alder.
- The stock options vest 4+ years, with 1/4th of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Alder's employment start date and the remaining 3/4ths of the shares subject to the option vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments on each subsequent monthly anniversary of the employment start date.
- The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $5.86/share.