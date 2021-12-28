Velocity Financial acquires majority interest in Century Health & Housing Capital

Dec. 28, 2021 4:24 PM ETVelocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) acquired a majority stake in Century Health & Housing Capital, a licensed Ginnie Mae issuer/servicer that provides government-insured Federal Housing Administration mortgage financing for multifamily housing, senior housing and long-term care/assisted living facilities.
  • Century issued $158Min unpaid principal balance (UPB) of loans for the 11 months ended Nov. 30, 2021, and manages a servicing portfolio in $500M+ in UPB.
  • The acquisition expands Velocity's commercial mortgage product offerings through growth in a new channel and the ability to offer new products to Velocity's broker network.
  • The addition of Century is expected to be immediately accretive to Velocity’s earnings with minimal impact to tangible book value, it also diversifies Velocity’s revenue with fee-based origination and servicing income.
  • Also, Century will leverage Velocity’s technology-driven platform to broaden their Northeast-focused origination footprint.
