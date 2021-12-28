Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins for $1.1B in cash
Dec. 28, 2021 4:39 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins for ~$1.1B in cash.
- Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S with a fleet size of 550 vehicles.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive post integration supplementing Darling's global supply of waste fats and greases.
- "The new supply will now provide Darling with additional low carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and potentially sustainable aviation fuel," chairman & CEO Randall C. Stuewe commented.
- Transaction closure is based on customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period.