KKR puts partner in place to run Marelli as restructuring cuts loom - Bloomberg
Dec. 28, 2021 5:04 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has named one of its partners, Dinesh Paliwal, to run portfolio company Marelli as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the Italian auto-parts maker to make more drastic restructuring moves, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Marelli CEO Beda Bolzenius is expected to resign as soon as next month under the plan that involves job and cost cuts, they said.
- KKR partner and Marelli Executive Chairman Paliwal has already taken control of the company, the people told Bloomberg. They didn't know if he would keep the role on a long-term basis.
- The company could cut more than 3,000 jobs, about double its previous plan, and close some locations, they said. Plans aren't final and could still change, they added.
- The private equity firm is also considering selling Marelli's suspension-systems business in an effort to focus on more profitable products, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in June.
- Fiat Chrysler agreed in 2018 to sell its Magneti Marelli division to KKR's Calsonic Kansai in a €6.2B transaction.