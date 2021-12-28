Ant Group to exit mutual aid platform Xianghubao as China clamps down: Bloomberg
Dec. 28, 2021 5:14 PM ETBABABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor28 Comments
- In the wake of China clamping down on fintech businesses, Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) will shut down its "mutual aid" healthcare platform Xianghubao, Bloomberg cites an emailed statement.
- The mutual aid platform uses crowdfunding to help pay medical costs for critical illness.
- Xianghubao will cease operations on Jan. 28 to protect the interests of all participants in the long-term, according to the statement. Existing members will no longer bear claims settlement costs.
- Recall towards the end of November, Ant Group (BABA) formed Qiantang Credit Reporting, a credit-scoring entity, to meet China's central bank demands.
- In May, Ant Group could reorganize Xianghubao as an insurer-backed product.