Indiana American Water acquires Lowell water system for $24.5M
Dec. 28, 2021 5:27 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Indiana American Water (NYSE:AWK) acquired Lowell water system in northwest Indiana for $24.5M.
- The purchase adds ~4K water customers to the company’s customer base, which represents a population of nearly 11K residents.
- “The acquisition of this system will help hold future rates down for Lowell customers as needed investments are made and also provide access to operations and capital management water professionals and a number of customer service options and payment methods,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.
- The company noted that Lowell acquisition marks the largest acquisition by it in more than two decades.
- The acquisition was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on December 22, 2021 and closed by Indiana American Water and the Town of Lowell on December 28.