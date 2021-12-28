Vale, Anglo weighing partnership at Brazil's Serpentina project

  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it has begun preliminary discussions with Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) about a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.
  • Vale notes the iron ore resource is contiguous to Anglo's integrated Minas-Rio operation, and a partnership could leverage Anglo's existing logistics infrastructure in the region.
  • Vale "can survive under low iron ore prices," and the company's long-term ability to outperform is based on its unique asset portfolio, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
