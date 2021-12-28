Former Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne dies at 87 - WSJ
Dec. 28, 2021 5:38 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Jimmy Cayne, the former CEO of Bear Sterns before it collapsed, on Tuesday dies at 87 years old, the Wall Street Journal reports. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Alison Cayne.
- He joined Bear Stearns in 1969 and climbed through its brokerage division rankings to become CEO, and helped turn the trading powerhouse into a player in deal making and corporate finance, the WSJ notes.
- The investment firm ultimately blew up due to a massive debt load and trading losses, and was sold to JPMorgan Chase in March 2008 through a deal backed by the U.S. government. Of course, Bear Stearns was one of the first dominoes to fall in what would become the Great Financial Crises, with Lehman Brothers failing just six months later, the WSJ highlights.
- A year after Bear Stearns imploded, Jimmy Cayne said he's playing bridge with the $400M he had left.