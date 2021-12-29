Asia indices in red as investors assess Omicron impact

Dec. 29, 2021 1:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Japan -0.73%.
  • China -0.68%. Shares edged lower with liquor makers leading declines in consumer staples.
  • Sentiment in China is being sapped by Beijing’s tightening oversight of overseas share sales and economic risks from a property slowdown.
  • Hong Kong -0.94%.
  • Australia +1.21%.
  • Investors in Asia-Pacific continued monitoring developments surrounding the omicron variant.
  • On virus front, A South African study found the immune response of people infected with Omicron Covid variant appears to increase protection against Delta and could displace it.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 4,786.35, Nasdaq fell 0.56% to 15,781.72, while Dow Jones rose 95.83 points to 36,398.21.
  • Gold prices inched higher as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,806.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,807.00.
  • Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were at 1.4756% compared with its U.S. close of 1.481% on Tuesday.
  • Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.03 an ounce, platinum was 1.3% lower at $963.54, and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,960.81.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.1% to $79.02/barrel. U.S. crude futures sat above the flatline, trading at $76.01/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 +0.13%; Nasdaq +0.34%.
