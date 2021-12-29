VEON appoints Mohammad Khairil Abdullah as CEO of Ventures business
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announces Mohammad Khairil Abdullah will join the VEON Group as CEO of VEON Ventures.
- Khairil is currently with the Axiata Group, a leading mobile operator in South-East Asia. As CEO of Axiata Digital Services, he built and operated successful digital businesses in data, artificial intelligence, fintech and system integration, while securing attractive venture capital opportunities and relevant external funding.
- Khairil's new appointment will be effective from March 1st, 2022. He will be based in Amsterdam, jointly with the Group leadership team.
- "With Khairil at the helm we will accelerate our focus on digital ventures, pushing JazzCash, Toffee and ShopUp to the next level, as well as other great initiatives in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and across VEON's footprint," said Gennady Gazin, VEON's Chairman.