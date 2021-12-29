European shares mixed as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region

Dec. 29, 2021 4:06 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Money Background

MistikaS/E+ via Getty Images

  • London +1.13%. Shares edged higher on higher oil prices and slim prospects of lockdowns till the year-end.
  • Germany -0.10%.
  • France +0.26%.
  • The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index up 0.3%, with retail, banks and travel stocks rising between 0.3% and 1.3%.
  • On virus front, U.K. reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of Omicron variant.
  • The previous British record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.
  • France reported a record high of 179,807 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday. France's previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.
  • Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of pandemic.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.48%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.94%.
  • European futures mixed. FTSE +0.92%; CAC +0.44%; DAX -0.13% and EURO STOXX -0.21%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.