European shares mixed as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region
Dec. 29, 2021 4:06 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +1.13%. Shares edged higher on higher oil prices and slim prospects of lockdowns till the year-end.
- Germany -0.10%.
- France +0.26%.
- The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index up 0.3%, with retail, banks and travel stocks rising between 0.3% and 1.3%.
- On virus front, U.K. reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of Omicron variant.
- The previous British record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.
- France reported a record high of 179,807 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday. France's previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.
- Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of pandemic.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.48%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.94%.
- European futures mixed. FTSE +0.92%; CAC +0.44%; DAX -0.13% and EURO STOXX -0.21%.