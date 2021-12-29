Aspen provides update on termination of BASF supply arrangement
- Previously (Dec. 28): Aspen Aerogels, BASF terminate supply arrangement.
- Aspen (NYSE:ASPN) says that the Companies have been working since October 2021 to effect an arrangement whereby Aspen would be solely responsible for the future development and commercialization of the Company's Spaceloft A2 insulation product.
- With a new amended agreement, Aspen has assumed direct responsibility for the commercialization of Spaceloft A2.
- "We have appreciated BASF's partnership and are excited to add the non-combustible building product back into our portfolio of sustainable building products," said Don Young, Aspen's President and CEO. "We are investing heavily in our Aerogel Technology Platform™ with a particular focus on thermal management and fire safety. These attributes are valuable drivers of demand in the electric vehicle and energy infrastructure markets and extend to our sustainable building materials. While sustainable building materials constitute a smaller portion of our overall revenue, Aspen is positioned for strong 2021 revenue and will carry solid momentum going into 2022."