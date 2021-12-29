NRx Pharma files for FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for COVID-19 therapy

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has added ~13.3% in the pre-market after announcing that the company filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) request with the FDA for its experimental COVID-19 therapy ZYESAMI (aviptadil).
  • The BTD request focuses on critically ill COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure, who are at immediate risk of death despite the treatments with remdesivir and other approved therapies.
  • The filing was in response to a request made by the regulator for clinical data comparing ZYESAMI with Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) antiviral therapy for COVID-19, Remdesivir.
  • According to the company, the patients who received ZYESAMI after Remdesivir have shown a statistically significant (P=0.03) 2.8-fold increased odds of being both alive and free of respiratory failure compared to placebo at both 28 and 60 days.
  • Meanwhile, 70% of those who received Remdesivir and progressed on the disease even after all approved therapies, ZYESAMI has led to a “highly significant” fourfold increased odds of survival compared to placebo at Day 60 (P=.006).
  • Read more data on clinical efficacy of ZYESAMI as disclosed by the company last month.
