Lucira Health and Co-Defend/Co-Protect expand partnership for 2022

  • Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) announces a new distribution agreement for at least 600,000 tests in 2022 with Co-Defend, Inc. and Co-Protect, LLC, providers of customized health, safety, and wellness solutions.
  • "We want to make our first-of-its-kind test as widely available as possible so people don't have to choose between rapid antigen tests that can't reliably detect infection before symptoms and lab-based PCR tests that are difficult to access and take days to deliver results," said Erik Engelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lucira Health.
  • The Lucira Check-It (OTC) and All-in-One test (Rx) kits are Nucleic-Acid Amplification Tests.
  • Last month, Lucira confirmed that its COVID-19 Check-It molecular self-test kits can detect 100% of Omicron variant genome sequences analyzed, including the "stealth variant".
