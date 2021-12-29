Lucira Health and Co-Defend/Co-Protect expand partnership for 2022
Dec. 29, 2021 7:25 AM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) announces a new distribution agreement for at least 600,000 tests in 2022 with Co-Defend, Inc. and Co-Protect, LLC, providers of customized health, safety, and wellness solutions.
- "We want to make our first-of-its-kind test as widely available as possible so people don't have to choose between rapid antigen tests that can't reliably detect infection before symptoms and lab-based PCR tests that are difficult to access and take days to deliver results," said Erik Engelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lucira Health.
- The Lucira Check-It (OTC) and All-in-One test (Rx) kits are Nucleic-Acid Amplification Tests.
- Last month, Lucira confirmed that its COVID-19 Check-It molecular self-test kits can detect 100% of Omicron variant genome sequences analyzed, including the "stealth variant".