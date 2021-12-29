Chembio Diagnostics drops 20% after FDA declined to review EUA application for COVID/Flu test
Dec. 29, 2021 7:55 AM ETChembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) down 20% premarket after the FDA notified the company that it was declining to review its application for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel.
- The Agency informed CEMI that, in order to proceed, the company will need to prospectively collect Influenza A and Influenza B samples and then submit a new EUA application for the DPP Respiratory Panel.
- In an 8-K filing, the company said, "We cannot assure you that we will be able to compile the additional specimens requested by the FDA in a timely manner or at all, and therefore we cannot assure you that we will be able to submit a new EUA application for the DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel at any specific time in the future or at all."
- The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel is a test system designed to provide simultaneous, discrete and differential detection of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B antigens from a single specimen in approx. 20 minutes.
- Earlier this month, CEMI submitted De Novo request for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system.