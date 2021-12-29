Chembio Diagnostics drops 20% after FDA declined to review EUA application for COVID/Flu test

Dec. 29, 2021 7:55 AM ETChembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

Volatility in American Dollars - Red Arrow Moving Down Over One Hundred American Dollar Bill on White Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) down 20% premarket after the FDA notified the company that it was declining to review its application for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel.
  • The Agency informed CEMI that, in order to proceed, the company will need to prospectively collect Influenza A and Influenza B samples and then submit a new EUA application for the DPP Respiratory Panel.
  • In an 8-K filing, the company said, "We cannot assure you that we will be able to compile the additional specimens requested by the FDA in a timely manner or at all, and therefore we cannot assure you that we will be able to submit a new EUA application for the DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel at any specific time in the future or at all."
  • The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel is a test system designed to provide simultaneous, discrete and differential detection of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B antigens from a single specimen in approx. 20 minutes.
  • Earlier this month, CEMI submitted De Novo request for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.