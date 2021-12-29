Salarius Pharmaceuticals reaches dosing milestone in phase 1/2 bone cancer trial

Dec. 29, 2021

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) reached a dosing milestone in a phase 1/2 Sarcoma trial evaluating seclidemstat to treat a type of pediatric bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas.
  • The trial’s Ewing sarcoma patient arm, evaluating seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a second- and third-line treatment, advanced to the second lead-in safety cohort treating patients with seclidemstat at 900 mg BID in combination with the chemotherapy agents.
  • The company added that it continues to enroll patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas in a separate trial arm evaluating single-agent seclidemstat administered at a 900 mg BID dose.
  • Salarius CEO David Arthur noted that enrollment continues across all patient groups and the company continues to expect potential data in 2022.
