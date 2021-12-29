CDC head Walensky says FDA considering COVID booster for 12 to 15-year-olds - CNN

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says that the FDA is considering amending the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine to include boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds.
  • Speaking on CNN, Walensky said that she is hoping to receive an opinion from the FDA in "the days to weeks ahead."
  • She added that an OK for vaccine use in under 5-year-olds will not happen in the next month.
  • The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID shot authorized for those below 18.
