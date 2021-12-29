Exela Technologies renews partnership with long-term managed care customer
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has expanded its existing partnership with a multinational managed care corporation.
- The partnership, which originally began in 2014, continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. It has an annual contract value of over $7M.
- Exela's PCH Global is a digital exchange platform for the insurance industry that provides a single point of access for claims management, correspondence, and payments.
