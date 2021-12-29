Birks Group announces amended credit facility, term loan

Dec. 29, 2021 8:43 AM ETBGIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) enters into an amended senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance Canada and a senior secured term loan with Crystal Financial.
  • The amendments extend the maturity date of BGI's existing loans from October 2022 to December 2026.
  • The amended credit facility maintains an C$85M commitment and includes a committed accordion of C$5M.
  • The amended term loan of C$12.5M is subordinated to the credit facility and now bears interest at an annual rate of CDOR plus 7.75%, a reduction of 50 bps.
