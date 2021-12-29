Howard Hughes gains development approval of $850M project in Lower Manhattan
Dec. 29, 2021 9:09 AM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) receives final approval from New York City on its $850M 250 Water Street development project at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan.
- The 26-story mixed-use project will feature residential rental apartments, office, retail and community space. The building will offer market-rate residential rental units to address the high demand for rental housing in Lower Manhattan, the company says.
- This project will generate $50M in funding for the South Street Seaport Museum, with $40M generated by the HHC 250 Water Street project and an additional $10M committed by New York City.
- The 250 Water Street project, which is expected to break ground in 2022, will generate roughly $1B in economic impact for the city and state, and create more than 3.3K permanent and construction jobs.
- Meanwhile, shares of HHC edge higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading.
- On Tuesday, Howard Hughes agreed to sell a Chicago office tower valued at over $1B.