  • The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) receives final approval from New York City on its $850M 250 Water Street development project at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan.
  • The 26-story mixed-use project will feature residential rental apartments, office, retail and community space. The building will offer market-rate residential rental units to address the high demand for rental housing in Lower Manhattan, the company says.
  • This project will generate $50M in funding for the South Street Seaport Museum, with $40M generated by the HHC 250 Water Street project and an additional $10M committed by New York City.
  • The 250 Water Street project, which is expected to break ground in 2022, will generate roughly $1B in economic impact for the city and state, and create more than 3.3K permanent and construction jobs.
  • Meanwhile, shares of HHC edge higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading.
  • On Tuesday, Howard Hughes agreed to sell a Chicago office tower valued at over $1B.
