Pending home sales drop in November, missing consensus

Dec. 29, 2021 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Real Estate Sign For Sale Under Contract Blue Sky

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

  • November Pending Home Sales: -2.2% M/M to 122.4 vs. +0.6% consensus and +7.5% in October.
  • Y/Y, contract signings dropped 2.7%.
  • Compared with the prior month, contract signings declined in all regions.
  • "There was less pending home sales action this time around, which I would ascribe to low housing supply, but also to buyers being hesitant about home prices," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "While I expect neither a price reduction, nor another year of record-pace price gains, the market will see more inventory in 2022 and that will help some consumers with affordability."
  • Housing demand, though, continues to remain high, with homes placed on the market shifting from "listed status" to "under contract" in about 18 days.
  • On M/M basis, the Northeast index declined 0.1% to 99.4 in November, while the Midwest index dropped 6.3% to 116.8; pending home sales in the South slipped 0.7% to 148.2 and the West index fell 2.2% to 105.5.
  • From last week (Dec. 22), Existing home sales miss consensus, rising 1.9% in November
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.