Pending home sales drop in November, missing consensus
Dec. 29, 2021 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- November Pending Home Sales: -2.2% M/M to 122.4 vs. +0.6% consensus and +7.5% in October.
- Y/Y, contract signings dropped 2.7%.
- Compared with the prior month, contract signings declined in all regions.
- "There was less pending home sales action this time around, which I would ascribe to low housing supply, but also to buyers being hesitant about home prices," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "While I expect neither a price reduction, nor another year of record-pace price gains, the market will see more inventory in 2022 and that will help some consumers with affordability."
- Housing demand, though, continues to remain high, with homes placed on the market shifting from "listed status" to "under contract" in about 18 days.
- On M/M basis, the Northeast index declined 0.1% to 99.4 in November, while the Midwest index dropped 6.3% to 116.8; pending home sales in the South slipped 0.7% to 148.2 and the West index fell 2.2% to 105.5.
