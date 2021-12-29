State Street Investor Confidence Index plunges 25.9 points in December
Dec. 29, 2021 10:06 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 85.6 in December vs. 111.5 in November (revised from 110.5).
- North America ICI to 96.4, down 14.0 points.
- Asian ICI to 95.2, down 12.4 points.
- European ICI to 67.6, down 27.8 points.
- "Investor sentiment soured notably at the end of the year with the Global ICI registering its largest monthly decline in the history of the index," said State Street Global Markets Senior Macro Strategist Marvin Loh. "The sudden emergence of Omicron and the hawkish pivot from the Fed drove some of most volatile swings in the equity markets all year.